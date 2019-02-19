19 February 2019

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Parly Dissolves Mines Committee

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zvamaida Murwira

Parliament's Committee of Standing Rules and Orders yesterday dissolved the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development and is set to unveil a Privileges Committee to investigate allegations that Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa and three others demanded a $400 000 bribe from a local businessman intending to mine in Hwange.

The committee, chaired by Speaker Advocate Jacob Mudenda, met yesterday and resolved to reconstitute the portfolio committee after it felt that the relationship among members was so bad that they could not conduct meaningful business.

It also noted that members of the Mliswa-led committee were likely to trade accusations that would lead to acrimonious exchanges each time they met.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa More Cruel Than Mugabe - Chamisa

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly meddling in the courts adding… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.