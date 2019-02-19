Zimbabwe: Parly Dissolves Mines Committee

Parliament's Committee of Standing Rules and Orders yesterday dissolved the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development and is set to unveil a Privileges Committee to investigate allegations that Norton legislator Mr Temba Mliswa and three others demanded a $400 000 bribe from a local businessman intending to mine in Hwange.

The committee, chaired by Speaker Advocate Jacob Mudenda, met yesterday and resolved to reconstitute the portfolio committee after it felt that the relationship among members was so bad that they could not conduct meaningful business.

It also noted that members of the Mliswa-led committee were likely to trade accusations that would lead to acrimonious exchanges each time they met.