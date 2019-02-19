Tanzania: Iron-Hot Simba Seek Lyon Rout

IRON hot Simba SC seek to pocket three more points when they play African Lyon in a P remier League match at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha today.

It is another important match for Simba to win for them to decrease the point gap with leaders Young Africans who are currently 19 points ahead while at the same time hoping that their traditional rivals Y anga to drop points tomorrow against Mbao FC in Mwanza.

Moreover, the Msimbazi Street outfits are 9 points away from catching up with the second placed Azam FC who have reaped 49 points from 23 games.

The Ice-cream makers suffered a 1-0 defeat against Tanzania Prisons in Mbeya last week, their second defeat of the season.

Simba who sit third on the table go with 39 points into this game with confidence after winning their past epic Dar es Salaam derby 1-0 at the National Stadium in the city thanks to 71st goal from striker Meddie Kagere who also netted the solitary goal against Al Ahly in CAF Champions League at the same venue.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam lately, Simba Head Coach Patrick Aussems said their target is to defend the title for two consecutive seasons. "W e still have many games to play before the end of the campaign that is why every match is important for us to win.

At the moment, we have eight games at hand to play but that does not necessarily mean that we will win all of them," Aussems said.

He added that if they win all of them will be a credit to the club while saying they should be keenly following results posted by their main title challengers Y anga.

"They (Y anga) are also watching us closely hence it is a battle between us and them," the coach said. The Belgian coach is yet to win silverware with Simba and has two options to do so either in the Mainland Premier League or CAF Champions League where the team is competing.

On the other hand, African Lyon who were promoted into the top flight league this season have had a poor campaign no wonder they accommodate 20th slot on the log hence facing relegation risk.

From 26 encounters they have played, African Lyon have won four, drawn nine and lost 13 matches to collect 21 points.

This unconvincing form will compel African Lyon to use all the available resources to derail in-form Simba or else, they will succumb to another defeat and lose three points from home territory.

Originally, African Lyon is from Dar es Salaam but management of the club requested the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to use the Arusha venue for their home games which was granted.

But recently, they (African Lyon) wrote TFF to allow them host Simba at the National Stadium citing that they encountered many problems when they hosted another league giant Yanga but this time around, TFF rejected their plea and said the game will take place there as earlier planned.