Tanzania: I Didn't Cane Pupil, Accused Tells Court

HELIETH Gerald, the second accused in the murder case of a Kibeta Primary school Standard Five pupil told the High Court that he never caned the deceased but instead handed him over to the first accused, Respicius Patrick Mutazangira, who was also the discipline master of the school.

Two teachers identified as Respicius Patrick Mutazangira (51) and Helieth Gerald (47) are facing a murder case PI NO 56/2019 related to Sperius Eradius (14), who was in Standard Five.

Helieth, who testified as defence witness (DW 2) told Judge Lameck Mlacha who was presiding the case that on the morning of September 27, last year, said she reported for duty at the school, where she was received by several pupils.

Led by Bukoba advocate Aaron Kabunga during re-examination in chief, she told the court that during that day she never left the school premises as she was supervising Standard Two aptitude tests to get two best pupils for competing in Bukoba Municipal Council competitions.

She named the best two pupils who emerged in the aptitude test as Acella Joseph and Bryson Theofil. She distanced herself from causing death to Sperisus Eladius, adding that she learnt about the death on the afternoon when she was arrested by police detectives, adding that to date her wallet had not been recovered.

Hearing of the case continues today.