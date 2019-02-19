Sudan: Dr. Faisal and US Official Discuss Dialogue Between the Two Countries

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, has discussed with the special aide to the US President and top adviser for African at the National Security Council, Cyril Sartre, progress of the second phase of the Sudanese - American dialogue.

Dr. Faisal has affirmed Sudan commitment to the dialogue with the United States in all the issues of mutual concern.

In a press statement after his meeting Monday at the Republican Palace, the American official said that the meeting was fruitful and constructive, indicating he arrived in Sudan for continuing the dialogue between the two sides and putting it on the right track toward removing the name of Sudan from countries sponsoring terrorism as soon as possible.

He said that Sudan is surpassing developments and a transitional stage, stressing it is important that the government shall respect the right of citizens in the peaceful expression of themselves, adding that the other party is required in the same time to stick to the peacefulness.

The American official pointed out that with more patience the government will be able to achieve a political solution, indicating that there will not be solutions from abroad for Sudan.

He stated that the two countries will find their way for a strong partnership through joint work.