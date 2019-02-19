Kenya: 10 Men Gang-Rape 13-Year-Old Girl

A girl is admitted at Longisa County Referral hospital in Bomet County after a rape ordeal in the hands of a 10-man gang.

It comes two days after a police officer was arrested in connection with the defilement of another school girl at Mogogosiek in Konoin Sub County in an incident which security officers are accused of cover up.

The 10-man gang is said to have detained the girl, 13, for a week where they raped her in turns, having locked her up in a house belonging one of them.

The incident occurred at Kitaima village in Bomet Central Sub County on Friday but had not been reported to the authorities in what has sent shock waves in the region.

Local OCPD Geoffrey Walumbe confirmed the incident on Monday evening and said a suspect has since been arrested.

"We have arrested a 24-year-old boda boda rider in whose house the girl was rescued from and he is currently undergoing interrogation," said Mr Walumbe.

Mr Walumbe said police were investigating the matter as it had emerged that the girl had gone missing from her parent's home from February 9, this year and her mother reported the incident four days later to the police.

COUNSELING

"The patient is being treated at the County Referral hospital which includes counseling and all the necessary support she requires has been accorded," said Dr Joseph Sitonik, the County Executive in charge of Medical Services.

In the incident involving a policeman, the girl is admitted at Litein mission hospital in the neighbouring Kericho country where she is said to have been in a serious condition for the last one week.

The policeman is said to have driven the girl and her father to hospital using a friend's car in a bid to allegedly undergo medical tests but while on the way they were involved in an accident where the student sustained serious head injuries.

It is claimed that the policeman prevented the father from recording a statement at the station following the incident and instead volunteered to take them to hospital.

"We have arrested the police officer after the father recorded a statement at the station. He will be charged once investigations are complete," said Mr Alex Shikondi , the Konoin Sub County police commander.

PROTECTED

The arrest follows complaints from area residents and leaders led by Embomos Member of the County Assembly Mr Robert Serbai who claimed the police officer was being protected by his seniors in a bid to defeat justice.

"It is sad, shocking and diabolical that while the girl is admitted in hospital, the officer is free as he has secured protection from his seniors who have ganged up to twist the case. We need to be told whether police officers deployed to Bomet have a brief to commit human rights abuses including rape and defile our daughters," said Mr Serbai.

In November last year, a seven-man gang raped a secondary school student in Bomet East and recorded the incident in an audio that went viral in various social media platforms.

Three of the suspects were arrested and have since been arraigned in court charged with gang rape. They were each released on Sh 100,000 cash bail and a surety of similar amount by the Bomet Senior Resident Magistrate Kipkirui Kibelion.