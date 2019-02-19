Kenya: Mass Failure - Students Suspect Cooking of Results at Law School

Law students have accused the Kenya School of Law (KSL) of intentionally failing them in the bar exams.

The percentage of students who passed the bar exams has reduced from 22 per cent in 2017 to 9 per cent in 2018. Out of the 1,572 students who sat for the bar exams in 2018, only 290 passed.

A student who spoke to NTV detailed how he was among those who failed in 2018, but when he paid for remarking he was found to have passed.

"When the results were released last year, I was among those people who had not passed. I decided to remark the paper, the results came out I had a pass," David Ndung'u said.

He explained that there are many students who have not cleared with KSL and read suspicion at the rate at which the students are failing exams.

The KSL director David Mutai denied claims of intentional failing of students, adding that only serious gatekeeping was being done.

"Ours is to ensure the standards in the legal profession do not drop. There have been complains in the past if you talk to practitioners out there, members of the judiciary and so forth that sometimes some of the lawyers who appear before them or who they interact with do not seem to be quit up to standard," Mutai explained.

He added that passing the nine units examined requires a lot of effort and hard work.

The school has contracted an independent body to audit the pass rates presented before admission to KSL.