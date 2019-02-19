South Africa: Rabada No Longer No 1, Faf Cracks Top 10

Cape Town — Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins has overtaken South Africa's Kagiso Rabada atop the ICC Test bowling rankings.

This follows the Proteas' loss to Sri Lanka in the first Test at Kingsmead this past weekend.

Rabada finished with only three wickets in the match and it saw him drop to third in the rankings.

Cummins, meanwhile, is the first bowler from his country to top the Test bowlers' list since Glenn McGrath in February 2006.

On a positive note, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis is among the top 10 batsmen for the first time in his career after scores of 35 and 90 helped him gain seven slots to reach join-10th position along with his counterpart Dimuth Karunaratne.

Quinton de Kock is also in that list, gaining four slots to reach eighth position and closing in on his career-best sixth position, which he had occupied two years ago.

Fast bowler Duanne Olivier continued his upward trend to reach a career-best 22nd position after advancing three slots.

Test hero and Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera advanced an astonishing 58 places after his memorable performance helped his side to a thrilling one-wicket victory in Durban.

The left-handed Perera has reached a career-best 40th position after 15 Tests, scoring 51 and an unbeaten 153 that guided his team to an improbable win, partnering in the highest ever unbroken 10th wicket stand in a winning cause in first-class cricket.

He added 78 runs for the last wicket with Vishwa Fernando (six not out) to beat an 83-year record set by the Australians against Madras in February 1936.

ICC Test rankings:

Batsmen

1. Virat Kohli (IND) - 922

2. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 897

3. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 881

4. Steve Smith (AUS) - 857

5. Joe Root (ENG) - 763

5. Henry Nichols (NZ) - 756

7. David Warner (AUS) - 772

8. Aiden Markram (SA) - 710

8. Quinton de Kock (SA) - 710

10. Dimuth Karunaratne (SRI) - 688

10. Faf du Plessis (SA) - 688

Bowlers

1. Pat Cummins (AUS) - 878

2. James Anderson (ENG) - 862

3. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 849

4. Vernon Philander (SA) - 821

5. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 794

6. Trent Boult (NZ) - 771

7. Jason Holder (WI) - 770

7. Mohammad Abbas (PAK) - 770

9. Tim Southee (NZ) - 767

10. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 763

All-rounders:

1. Jason Holder (WI) - 439

2. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 415

3. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 387

4. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 357

5. Vernon Philander (SA) - 332

