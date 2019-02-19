Angola: Basketball/Afroleague - 1º De Agosto and Petro Clash in Quarterfinals

Luanda — 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda will meet in the quarterfinals of the African clubs basketball championship (AfroLeague) , whose eliminatory is to be disputed in two legs from March 22 to April 14.

1º de Agosto finished in the first position of group C, while Petro de Luanda finished second in group D, the two Angolan teams are now due to face each other for a spot in the semi-finals.

The other two teams, which progressed to the Elite 8 stage, are Al Ahly and Smouha Sporting Club, while the other two remaining teams are to be known in March when groups A and B enter into scene to compete for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Morocco's AS Salé are the current defending champions.