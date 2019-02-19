Angola: Olympic Committee's Assembly Approves 2019 Budget

Luanda — The Angolan Olympic Committee's (COA) activities plan and budget for 2019, with a provision of 175 million kwanzas, was approved Saturday in Luanda by the General Assembly of the sports institution.

During the event, the participants also discussed and revised the organization's statutes, giving the Olympic Academy greater autonomy.

After the conclave held in the Paulo Bunze amphitheater of the Angolan Handball Federation in the Cidadela Complex, a ceremony was held to honor the founding federations of the COA and the members of the 1st Executive Committee, in salute to the 40th anniversary of the institution, which will be marked on 17 February.