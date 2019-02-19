19 February 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2018/19 - Petro Seek Championship Lead

Luanda — Petro de Luanda are seeking to join 1º de Agosto in the lead of the national first division football championship (GirabolaZap2018/19) when they face Sagrada Esperança on Wednesday.

Petro de Luanda are the current runner up with 30 points, while Sagrada Esperança are in the seventh position with 18 points.

Results of the sixth round:

Desportivo da Huíla-ASA, 1-1

FC Bravos do Maquis-Recreativo do Libolo, 3-0

Sporting de Cabinda-Cuando Cubango FC, 3-1

Interclube-Santa Rita de Cássia, 2-2

Kabuscorp do Palanca-Académica do Lobito, 3-1

1º de Agosto-Progresso do Sambizanga, 0-0

Recreativo da Caála-Saurimo FC, (3-0 by default)

