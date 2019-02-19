Malawi: DPP's Wa Jeffrey Says Mutharika Is the Leader Malawi Wants Beyond 2019

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPPSecretary General, Grezelder Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has challenged Malawians to vote for President Peter Mutharika in the forthcoming watershed election for continuation of development in the country.

Jeffrey made the remarks on Monday during the commissioning of the new Kamuzu Barrage at Liwonde in Machinga.

"Mutharika is the only leader who has fulfilled all the promises on development as stipulated in the Democratic Progressive Party 20l4 Manifestos," said Jeffrey.

She cited construction of State-of-the-Art-bridges, good tarmac roads, provision of electricity in rural areas and reduction of power outages among others.

"We had power challenges which affected businesses but today, we have power all the time. Young men and women are acquiring vocational skills in our community technical colleges. In addition, there are well connected tarmac road networks easing transportation of goods and services from one point to another.

"This is the leader that Malawi wants and I urge everyone to vote for Peter Mutharika on May 2l tripartite elections for continuation of such developments at all levels," said Jeffrey.

In his remarks, President Peter Mutharika said he would remain a development oriented leader not a politician saying every Malawian deserves development for a better life.

"l will continue initiating different developmental programs and policies in this country. In five more years, every village will be connected to electricity; community colleges will be in every constituency and more young men as well as women will have jobs," said Mutharika.

In the presidential race, Mutharika will face eight challengers including Vice President Saulos Chilima, his Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi, opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera and former president Joyce Banda.

Others are former vice president Cassim Chilumba, new entrant in presidential polls Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement of Democrcay (MMD), John Chizi of Umodzi Party and independent candidate Rev Kaliya.