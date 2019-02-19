South Africa: New Press Ombud Announced

The Press Council of South Africa has announced the appointment of Pippa Green as the new Press Ombud.

Green will take over from Johan Retief, who resigned after almost a decade in the post.

She will assume office on April 1.

Green is a decorated journalist who has worked at the Cape Argus, The Sunday Independent, the South African Broadcasting Corporation and as a part-time editor at Eyewitness News.

She is also the author of Choice, not Fate: The Life and Times of Trevor Manuel.

In a statement released by the council, Justice Yvonne Mokgoro - who was the chairperson of the appointment panel - said Green's standing in the industry, her "extensive" experience and commitment to freedom of expression, media ethics and journalistic standards would "maintain the confidence of both the industry and the public in the credibility and authority of the Press Ombud".

Council chairperson Judge Phillip Levinsohn welcomed Green's appointment.

"She is eminently qualified to do this job. It is a great pleasure to welcome her into the Press Council family."

Levinsohn also thanked Retief for his "significant contribution" to the body.

"His expertise, erudition and notably brilliant adjudication and application of the Press Code, when confronted with difficult issues, will be missed," he said.

The Press Ombud considers complaints from the public and individuals against media houses which subscribe and adhere to the Press Code.

