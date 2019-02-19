South Africa: Philander Ruled Out of PE Test

Cape Town — Proteas seamer Vernon Philander will miss the second Test against Sri Lanka at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth due to injury.

Philander suffered from a hamstring strain and did not take to the field on Day 4 of the first Test in Durban.

Cricket South Africa, via their official Twitter account, confirmed on Tuesday that the all-rounder will not feature in the second Test.

The governing body added that no replacement will be added to the South African Test squad.

The Proteas are currently trailing the two-match Test series 1-0 after their stunning one-wicket defeat to the tourists at Kingsmead this past weekend.

The second Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka starts on Thursday (10:00).

Proteas Test squad:

Faf du Plessis (Titans, captain), Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Theunis de Bruyn (Titans), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Dale Steyn (Titans)

