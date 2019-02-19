Sudan: Parliament to Hold Hearing On Expatriates' Incentives

Khartoum — The National Assembly's Committees of Foreign Relations and International Cooperation, Financial and Economic Affairs, Public Grievances and Labor and Administration will organize at 11:00am next Monday in the Assembly's Green Hall a hearing session on decision of the National Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning about the expatriates' package of incentives.

The hearing session , which set to discuss the Prime Minister decision on the expatriates incentives and to look into details of counts the decision based on , will be held under auspices of Speaker of the National Assembly', Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer.