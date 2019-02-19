19 February 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Soccer - Petro Face Libolo in Angola Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Petro de Luanda's Cup trophy will be received in Calulo, coastal Cuanza Sul province by the host Recreativo do Libolo, ahead of the eight finals of the Angolan Cup in football, scheduled for 06 March.

Another game will bring together Recreativo da Caála and Interclube, in central Huambo province.

The national champions 1º de Agosto will lock horns with the Cuando Cubango FC, in Menongue, while in the Luanda derby will see ASA and Progresso Sambizanga at Coqueiros stadium.

Check bellow other games

Santa Rita de Cássia-Domant FC

Wiliete Sport Clube de Benguela-Kabuscorp do Palanca

Desportivo da Huíla-Sagrada Esperança

Académica do Lobito-FC Bravos do Maquis

The final is set for May 25.

Angola

Deponents of 'Thai Swindle' May Testify

The Supreme Court (TS) may begin on Tuesday to hear the deponents summoned in the ambit of the "Thai Swindle" lawsuit, a… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.