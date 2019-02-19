Angola: Soccer - Petro Face Libolo in Angola Cup

Luanda — Petro de Luanda's Cup trophy will be received in Calulo, coastal Cuanza Sul province by the host Recreativo do Libolo, ahead of the eight finals of the Angolan Cup in football, scheduled for 06 March.

Another game will bring together Recreativo da Caála and Interclube, in central Huambo province.

The national champions 1º de Agosto will lock horns with the Cuando Cubango FC, in Menongue, while in the Luanda derby will see ASA and Progresso Sambizanga at Coqueiros stadium.

Check bellow other games

Santa Rita de Cássia-Domant FC

Wiliete Sport Clube de Benguela-Kabuscorp do Palanca

Desportivo da Huíla-Sagrada Esperança

Académica do Lobito-FC Bravos do Maquis

The final is set for May 25.