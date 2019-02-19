Sudan: North Darfur - Cattle Raid, Assault Wounds Five

Tawila — Cattle raiders wounded three people in North Darfur's Tawila locality on Sunday. The same day, a group of firewood gatherers were attacked in Tawila.

According to witnesses speaking to Radio Dabanga, militiamen riding ten camels, two motorcycles and driving a Land Cruiser opened fire in a number of settlements on Sunday at 8pm. The settlements are in Martalat, an area 5km west of Khazan Tunjur in Tawila.

Mahjoub Adam, Haroun Daoud and Daoud Yahya were wounded. The attackers stole 30 of their camels, 51 sheep and goats and 45 other cattle.

Assault

Radio Dabanga listeners reported that herders attacked a number of people collecting straw and firewood in Hashaba, south of Tabit, on Sunday.

They injured Kaltoum Ibrahim and Sarah Juma during the attack.

A witness said that the herders banned the victims from going out to collect firewood and straw in that area.

On January 24, armed men in army uniforms killed a farmer on his farm near Karu village, west of Fanga in Tawila locality, apparently without a reason.

In Kutum, also in North Darfur, displaced people recently complained about the escalation of attacks by herders who trespass with their livestock into gardens and orchards. They also threatened them that anyone who goes out of the camp into the open, would be beaten and flogged.