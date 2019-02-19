Sudan: New Bilateral Talks Between U.S. Delegation, Sudan

Khartoum — A senior US delegation headed by the special assistant to the president and senior advisor to Africa at the National Security Council, visited Khartoum for talks with the Sudanese government, represented by the Assistant to the President Feisal Ibrahim, about the Sudanese-American relations.

The discussion on Monday at the Republican Palace with US representative Cyril Sartre, which included the head of the Africa Department and the US National Security Council, Darren Serail, covered Sudan's commitment to dialogue with the US on issues of common concern.

The main concern of Sudan is the track toward removing its name from the US list of countries sponsoring terrorism as soon as possible.

According to the Sudan News Agency (Suna), a press statement by the special assistant to the President Donald Trump described the meeting as "fruitful and constructive".

Suna quoted Sartre as saying that Sudan is surpassing developments and a transitional stage, stressing it is important that the government shall respect the right of citizens in the peaceful expression of themselves.

The representative pointed out that with more patience the government will be able to achieve a political solution.

Earlier this month the Washington-based activist group Enough Project called on the US to suspend talks with Sudan to hold it accountable for the violence and torture against protesters.

Recently, US Chargé d'Affaires Steven Koutsis met with Imam Sadiq El Mahdi to discuss the inappropriate attack on the mosque and its worshipers. On January 23, the Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State in Washington DC warned the Sudanese government in a statement about the "respect for human rights" that is required for the development and sustainability of a positive relationship between the two countries.