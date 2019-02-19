19 February 2019

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Govt Approves Physical Planners Registration Bill 2019

Kampala, Uganda — Cabinet this week approved the Physical Planners Registration Bill 2019 for better coordination of the sector.

The bill will ensure physical planners play a more effective role in all physical planning matters in the Country based on the law, and are made more responsible and accountable for their professional conduct.

Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo told the press the decision was taken on Monday, meaning "Quack physical planners who have defrauded many local Governments and private developers will be eliminated."

Opondo said other benefits of the bill will be "enhanced coordination between the physical planning profession and other professionals in the Construction Industry within the Country, and the physical planning practice will be more responsive to the Country's Physical Development Plans."

He said the registration of Physical Planner's will be done an annual basis to ensure standards are maintained.

