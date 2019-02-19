Uganda: Witchdoctor Who Admitted Eating Man's Liver Remanded

The Luweero Grade One Magistrate, Ms Maxensia Namagembe has remanded a witch doctor and his wife to Butuntumula Prison in Luweero District over alleged murder.

Armstrong Nsubuga and his wife Rachael Talikuleka of Kyakatula-Butikwa village in Kikyusa Sub county were remanded on Monday.

The two were allegedly found in possession of a fresh human body.

According to the statement of offense, Nsubuga and Talikuleka and others still at large, killed an unidentified man and buried his remains in the backyard of their shrine on January 30, 2019.

Ms Namagembe didn't allow the duo to plead to the charges since the matter is beyond the jurisdiction of the magistrate's court.

She remanded them until March 2019 when they will return for the mention of their case.

In a statement at Luweero Central Police Station, Nsubuga confessed that the unidentified man was brought to him by one of his clients for a ritual sacrifice to acquire wealth.

He reportedly told police that they killed him, removed his liver, roasted it and ate it as part of the ritual.

Nsubuga was arrested on February 2, after residents suspected him of killing a one Moses Busobozi in a ritual sacrifice.

However, Mr Busobozi later showed up moments later.

But this did not stop police from searching Nsubuga's house where a fresh human body and the remains of other unidentified people were found in eight shallow graves.

To date, police have not identified the man whose body was found at Nsubuga's home.

It is still lying at Mulago Hospital Mortuary.

The other human remains were taken to the Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya in Kampala City for examination.

Residents have since burnt down Nsubuga's house and shrines to protest of his alleged ritual murders.

In August last year, Police arrested Owen Ssebuyungo, a witchdoctor based in Kisoga Village in Nazigo Sub-county in Kayunga District and recovered five bodies from his shrine.

He confessed to murdering Mirembe Zuraika who had visited his shrine for exorcism against evil spirits.

Sebuyungo told detectives at Nagalama Police Station that he was advised by fellow witchdoctors to kill Mirembe to get more wealth.