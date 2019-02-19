Uganda: One Dead, Another Injured After Cement, Soda Trucks Collided

Bugiri — One person has died and another admitted to hospital with serious injuries after two vehicles collided along the Jinja-Tororo highway in Bugiri District in eastern Uganda.

The accident that occurred on Tuesday at around 7am, involved a Tororo Cement Industry truck and a Coca-Cola delivery truck.

According to Mr Eria Kamugisha, the officer-in-charge of traffic at Bugiri Police Station, the driver of the cement truck - who had not been identified by press time- died on the spot while the soda truck driver identified as Peter Mutebi was rushed to Bugiri hospital in critical condition.

"Investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident; however, the deceased was taken to Bugiri hospital mortuary for a post-mortem before being handed over to his relatives for burial," he said.

He, however, added that preliminary investigations point to reckless driving by the cement truck driver who, upon losing control at a hump, collided with the soda truck.

Mr Hamdan Basooma, an eyewitness and Nkusi Parish publicity secretary, said the scene is a black spot with no signpost to indicate that there are humps ahead.

