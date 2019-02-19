Tanzania: Simba Face Lyon With One Eye On CAF Cup

Dar es Salaam — Baptism of fire awaits struggling African Lyon when they high-flying Simba at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha today.

The eagerly awaited match is among four Mainland Premier League encounters that are on the menu at different venues across the country.

Elsewhere, Azam FC, who lost 1-0 to Tanzania Prisons in Mbeya last week, face yet another tricky test when they take on Coastal Union at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

Mwadui FC host Biashara United at the Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga and Ruvu Shooting face Kagera Sugar at the Mabatini Stadium in Coast Region.

But the match of the day will be at Arusha's Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium, where hosts African Lyon have vowed to produce an upset.

Simba, who underlined their quest for the league title with a 1-0 win against their arch-rivals Young Africans on Saturday, have been in Arusha since Sunday for the match.

"These are the games you really find out about your character as a team, also your character as individuals," said African Lyon head coach, Jabir Suleiman, yesterday.

On paper, African Lyon will start as underdogs, but Suleiman says they are in high spirits, raring to give Simba a real run for their money.

"You benchmark yourself against the best team. Simba are an incredibly good team, but we are ready for the challenge," he said.

He added: "It's vital that we get our campaign back on course with a positive result. We are determined to cause an upset."

"Lyon have had some quite frightening results since the start of the season."

"That can be intimidating for anyone looking on but we have to be determined to cause an upset."

Currently, they are at the bottom of the league table with 21 points from 26 matches, 18 points adrift of third-placed Simba and 37 behind league leaders Yanga.

It remains to be seen if they will really manage to halt Simba's winning run in the top flight, which is gradually inching towards the home stretch.

Lyon hired Suleiman a few weeks ago in efforts to turn around the team's fortunes.

His predecessor Adam Kipatacho was fired following a series of poor results.

And if words by Simba head coach Patrick Aussems are anything to go by, Lyon should a humiliating defeat.

"We are under no illusions that it will be a tough task. Our target is perform well in both Premier League and Caf Champions League," he said.

They will face Saoura of Algeria on March 9 in Caf Champions League clash.