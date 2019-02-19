Tanzania: Rombo Family Refuses to Burry Woman Killed in Mob Justice

Rombo — The family of a woman, who was allegedly killed by an irate mob of women in Rombo, is refusing to bury the deceased, until the actual cause of her death is revealed.

Adelide Onesmo, a resident of Useri, was allegedly killed by women who decided to take the law into their arms.

Apparently, in defence of her son, she met her fate as a group of women were accusing the deceased's son of stealing maize and beans.

Ms Onesmo's body is being preserved at the Karume Hospital mortuary for the ninth day. She died on February 11 at Lessoroma Village.

Speaking to The Citizen, the deceased's daughter, Ms Beatrice, said they will not bury the body until a report of their mother's postmortem comes out.

"This isn't the first time this incident happens in our family, in 2017 our father lost his life in mysterious circumstances," she said, without giving details.

When contacted the Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commissioner, Mr Hamis Issah, said the police is already investigating the incident.

