Tanzania - Crocodiles Kill 20 People in One Village in 10 Years

Kigoma — Bathing in Lwegele River, Uvinza, Kigoma is becoming increasingly unsafe as crocodile attacks are becoming a common occurrence.

In one of the latest worrying trends of crocodile attacks, reports show that the aquatic reptiles in Lwegele River, Uvinza, Kigoma, are killing an average of two people from Rokoma Village in the area in one year.

The Rukoma Village chairman, Rajabu Ndalah said on Tuesday, 19 February 2019, that during the past ten years, the area has lost at least 20 people due to crocodile attacks.

The situation, he said, makes it difficult for villagers -- who are mostly farmers -- to undertake their routine duties.

"Our people are being attacked by crocodiles while crossing the river, when going to their farms. Others are being attacked when they go to draw water," he told The Citizen.

River Lwegele separates the villagers' residences from their farms, making it almost impossible for them to earn a living without crossing it (the river), at least twice in a day.

A Rukoma resident, Ms Mariamu Rajabu said she lost her sister-in-law, Ramadhani Azfa afet she was attacked by a crocodile recently. She asked teh government to build pedestrian overpasses at Bulimba and Kasela areas so that villagers can cross the river safely.

The District Executive Director for Uvinza, Mr Lutobola Weja acknowledged to have received information about people being killed by crocodiles and promised that the government would build the pedestrian overpasses to enable the villagers to go and return from their farms without fear of being attacked by the reptiles.

Crocodile attacks are being repeatedly reported in Kigoma, Tanga, Rukwa and Morogoro regions of Tanzania.

Last year, officials in Muheza, Tanga, reported that at least 17 people had been killed, and several others were injured by crocodiles on the banks of Zigi River between January and August last year (2018).

Jane Madege, the Muheza district forestry officer confirmed the deaths, and blamed villagers for ignoring the government's warnings to stay away from the river.

The Member of Parliament for Muheza, Adadi Rajabu said most of the victims were attacked by the reptiles while fetching water at the Zigi river.

Similarly, reports from Rukwa showed in July last year that a crocodile killed and ate a pregnant woman when bathing on the shores of Lake Tanganyika.

The government said last year that it would carry out a countrywide census for hippopotamus and crocodiles in an effort to scale up conservation of the wild animals.