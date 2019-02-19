Tanzania: 'Ivory Queen' Found Guilty

Dar es Salaam — China national Ms Yang Feng Glan (66) popularly known as "Ivory Queen) and other two, today Tuesday February 20 were found guilty for illegal ivory trade

The three were accused of being involved in ivory trade worth Sh13 billion.

Others, who were found guilty are Salvius Matembo and Philemon Manase. The court will issue the sentence later today.

Mr Feng is accused of leading one of Africa's biggest ivory smuggling rings, responsible for more than 700 elephant tusks worth $2.5m (£1.7m) illegally leaving Tanzania for the Far East.