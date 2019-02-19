19 February 2019

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 'Ivory Queen' Found Guilty

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hadija Jumanne

Dar es Salaam — China national Ms Yang Feng Glan (66) popularly known as "Ivory Queen) and other two, today Tuesday February 20 were found guilty for illegal ivory trade

The three were accused of being involved in ivory trade worth Sh13 billion.

Others, who were found guilty are Salvius Matembo and Philemon Manase. The court will issue the sentence later today.

Mr Feng is accused of leading one of Africa's biggest ivory smuggling rings, responsible for more than 700 elephant tusks worth $2.5m (£1.7m) illegally leaving Tanzania for the Far East.

Tanzania

I Didn't Cane Pupil, Accused Tells Court

HELIETH Gerald, the second accused in the murder case of a Kibeta Primary school Standard Five pupil told the High Court… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.