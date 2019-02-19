Tanzania: Finance Minister Emphasizes Importance of Avocado in Country's Economy

Mbeya — Finance and planning Minister Dr Philip Mpango reiterated that avocado plantation has great role to play in the country's economy, during his meeting with the crop growers in Rungwe, Mbeya region.

According to the minister the fifth phase government has put emphasis on production of high quality products, which include avocado for exportation.

The meeting was also attended by the minister in Prime Minister's office (Investment) Ms Angela Kairuki. The meeting brought together agricultural stakeholders including those who produce avocado.

"... Improving avocado production is crucial because the product has high price in world market," said Mr Mpango.

He called for avocado growers to increase productivity in order to make sure that Tanzania becomes one of leading avocado exporters in the world.

"In order to realize this, farmers especially small scale farmers, should have capital, storage capacity, knowledge as well as reliable market," said Dr Mpango.

Speaking during the meeting, Mbeya Regional Commissioner Mr Albert Chalamila said apart from avocado the region is also producing banana among other agricultural produces.