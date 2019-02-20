Nigeria: More Nigerians Believe the Economy Is Improving - Survey

A survey by the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) has shown that majority of Nigerians believe the economy is improving.

According to the research, 57.3 percent of Nigerians who responded to the survey believe that the economy is improving.

Mr. Babatunde Osibamowo, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Monitoring and Evaluation, Office of the Vice President, stated that the survey was on the awareness of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and was carried out in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The ERGP is a medium term plan focused on restoring growth, investing in people and building a globally competitive economy.

The plan is being implemented by the ERGP Implementation Unit based in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning.

Osibamowo said the methodology of the survey was a random sample of 2000 Nigerians from all the states of the federation with the sample being gender balanced. The method of survey was by telephone.

He said the results of the survey indicated that 41 percent of respondents have heard about the ERGP; 57.3 percent of respondents think that the economy is improving; 46.7 percent believing that the economy is improving gradually; 8.4 percent of respondents think the economy has improved a lot; and 62.7 percent of respondent believe that the social investment programmes are reducing poverty.

Mr. Osibamowo, the Head of the PDU stated that "We found the results quite surprising, particularly the fact that 57.3% of Nigerians believe that the economy is improving, this is somewhat counter-intuitive but it clearly indicates that the Nigerian citizen fully understands that we are coming out of a recession that started in 2014 and that the green shoots of recovery are now beginning to bloom."