South Africa: Trevor Noah Reacts to Jussie Smollett's Alleged Lie About Attack

Photo: OfficialTrevorNoah

Trevor Noah

South African comedian, Trevor Noah has joined the growing list of celebrities to react to the new development in the attack case of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.

It would be recalled we reported earlier that the case took a new twist after evidence suggested that Smollett may have paid two Nigerian brothers to stage the attack.

Reacting to this development, Noah stated that there are portions of Jussie Smollet's narration which look fishy. He asked,

"Who are the MAGA supporters who hate gay people, who hate black people, but also happen to watch 'Empire'?"

Noah went on,

"I've heard of hate-watching but that shit would be next-level. That's like a member of the Klan buying tickets to 'Fiddler on the Roof.'"

Sharing a picture of the Nigerian brothers who look ripped, Noah continued,

"I'm not gonna lie, that's the one part of the story that actually makes sense to me because if I was paying these two to beat me up, I would want to practice too. How many abs does this guy on the left have? It looks like he stole a couple of abs from the other guy. So in the public eye, this story has moved from a hate crime against a popular TV actor to a giant hoax by a popular TV actor, but Smollett still insists there was 'no collusion.'"

Further reacting to an interview on "Good Morning America" show which saw Smollet burst into tears while narrating the ordeal, Noah said he deserves an Oscar if the whole case turns out he was lying.

"Either this guy's telling the truth, or he deserves an Emmy for that interview because if all of that is just a performance, I don't care what he's lying about, you can't cancel him. He's just too good to not be on TV."

It would be recalled Grammy award-winning rapper, Cardi B also slammed Smollett when she said he ruined Black History Month if it turns out he is lying about the attack.