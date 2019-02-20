Kenya: Muyoti Named Kakamega Homeboyz Coach

Former Kenyan international midfielder Nicholas Muyoti has been appointed the new Kakamega Homeboyz head coach on a one-year deal.

Muyoti takes over from Allan Wanga, who was appointed caretaker manager last month following the sacking of Ugandan Coach Paul Nkata over match fixing claims.

Wanga, who scored their winner against Tusker in the SportPesa Premier League last weekend, will continue to play for the club.

Prior to his appointment at Homeboyz, Muyoti was the head coach at Nzoia Sugar where he replaced former Kenyan international Bernard Mwalala mid last year.

Club chairman Cleophas Shimanyula said Muyoti will be deputised by former Nakuru All Stars coach Peter Okidi.

"I have given Muyoti a target of ensuring that the club finishes among the top five teams in the league at the end of the season," Shimanyula said during the unveiling ceremony.

"The club has signed a Sh15 million per year deal with the County Government of Kakamega. We have received an initial amount of Sh3 million to start with," said Shimanyula.

Muyoti said he would strive to ensure that he meets the club's target this season.