19 February 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Arrested for Denying His Children Education, Medication

By Fadhili Fredrick

A man has been arrested in Kwale for denying his children education and medical care on religious grounds.

Mr Tumaini Hamisi, a member of Good News International Church in Likoni who says education is satanic, was arrested at Sheep village in Matuga sub-county on Tuesday.

Mr Hamisi said it was against his faith to take children to school. He said that education was not God's plan.

"Learning does not require one to go to school, it only requires the holy spirit," he told Nation.co.ke on Tuesday.

DEFEND FAITH

He added that through the Holy Spirit, he has known how to read and his children, too, will know how to read.

Mr Hamisi says he does not take his children to hospital whenever they fall sick because the Holy Spirit heals them.

The father of four vowed to defend his faith even it means going to jail.

PARENTS WARNED

Matuga OCPD Joel Cheshire has warned parents who keep their children from school on religious grounds that they will be arrested and prosecuted.

He said it was wrong to deny children right to education, saying the Kenyan Constitution stipulates that every child has a right to free and compulsory basic education

"We will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute parents who deny their children right to education," he said.

