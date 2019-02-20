Kenya: Meru Counters Clinical Officers' Strike Threat With Big Promises

Meru County has pledged to promote clinical officers, equip level four hospitals and address human resource gaps as it gears towards rolling out the Meru Care health scheme.

This emerged after Meru health minister Misheck Mutuma met clinical officers as part of efforts to address health workers' problems.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (Kuco) had issued a strike notice, with clinicians in Meru seeking promotions and reassignment.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Mr Mutuma said the county was working round-the-clock to improve health workers' welfare and equip hospitals to achieve universal health coverage.

PROMOTIONS

Kuco's Meru Secretary-General Moses Baiyenia said that 150 out of 235 clinicians were due for promotions, some having remained in the same positions for up to 12 years.

Mr Baiyenia said the union also wanted the county to address the acute shortage of specialists in level four and five hospitals as well as the lack of diagnostics equipment.

"We have been meeting the county since 2017 but promotions have not been effected. The health executive promised to promote the clinical officers from next week. He also assured us that the executive will approve the recruitment of more specialists," he said.

The secretary noted that Meru had a shortage of 450 clinical officers and that there was dire need for ear, nose and throat (ENT), ophthalmology, paediatric and reproductive health specialists at all level four hospitals.

"The Meru Level Five Hospital is most affected by the clinical officers' shortage. Sometimes interns are forced to see patients and man the casualty department. There are no specialists in level four hospitals and the only ENT clinic at Meru Level Five is manned by only one clinician," he said.

SPECIALISATION

Mr Baiyenia added that the lack of specialised clinics in public hospitals had led to the mushrooming of private clinics where patients pay exorbitant fees.

He also pointed out that level four hospitals need standard laboratories for the sake of efficient services.

"Our level four hospitals cannot diagnose basic ailments due to lack of equipment," he said.

"We are forced to refer patients to Meru Level Five which is overwhelmed and does not offer some services. As a result, patients end up spending a lot of money on diseases that could have been treated at primary health facilities."

MITIGATION

The health minister told the medics that the county was keen on improving their work environment ahead of the launch of Meru Care in June.

Meru Care, which will supplement the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), will see each family pay Sh2,000 annually for inpatient and outpatient care at level four and five hospitals.

On drugs supply, Mr Mutuma said his department had streamlined the process at all hospitals, leading to an increase in the number of patients who are assisted.

"We are aware that we cannot achieve universal health coverage without a motivated workforce. We are committed to addressing their welfare through promotions, recruitment and trainings. We are also upgrading all health facilities for efficient service delivery," Mr Mutuma said.

Mr Mutuma further said that the construction of a Sh360 million block for an intensive care and other services was ongoing at Meru Level Five and that a cancer clinic was operational.

He said the hospital also has telemedicine facilities that give local doctors access to specialists across the world.