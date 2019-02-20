Kenya: Date Set for Crucial KRU Elections

Kenya Rugby Union on Monday announced that they will hold their eagerly anticipated Annual General Meeting on March 20 at RFUEA Grounds.

Through a notice signed by secretary Oduor Gangla, the AGM will be used to elect the chairman and four directors as well as appoint additional members of the Appeal Council.

The chairman's race has attracted four candidates with the Gangla, the current secretary, seen by many as a clear favourite alongside former vice chairman Sasha Mutai. The entry of former KCB RFC chairman Asiko Owiro "Bobu" into the race has complicated the numbers game. The other candidate is current director and former Kenya Harlequin official Ezekiel Owuor.

Outgoing chairman Richard Omwela is ineligible to vie as he has served two two-year terms.

In directors' battle, former Blak Blad chairman Ian Mugambi's seat is up for contests alongside those held by the current KRU chief executive Sylvia Kamau, Ray Olendo and Owuor.

The meeting comes at a time when the sports is going through a tempestuous patch with Kenya Sevens senior players boycotting training over slashed salaries, Kenya Simbas players still waiting for their Rugby World Cup repecharge allowances and Safari Sevens, once a prized tournament on the continent, facing an uncertain future.

The Union is also struggling financially after their main sponsors pulled out and are unable to fund most of their programmes.

The new chairman and his team will be tasked with turning around the game's fortunes, attract new sponsors and get the national squads on a winning slate once again.

The other agenda of the day will be to receive and adopt Union's audited financial statements.