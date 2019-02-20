Kenya: AK Reveal World Cross Country Team Selection Criteria

The first four athletes across the line during the Lotto/Athletics Kenya National Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Eldoret will claim automatic places in Team Kenya for the World Cross Country Championships.

AK vice president in charge of competitions Paul Mutwii disclosed on Tuesday that the panel of selectors led by Julius Kirwa and Cross Country head coach David Letting will then meet to decide the additional two athletes in each of the four categories.

Mutwii explained that Kirwa and Letting's team will also pick the team for the universal relays for the World Cross Country Championships planned for March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Besides individual performances, Mutwii explained that the selectors will also focus on athletes with good ties in 1,500m and 3,000m races while selecting the team for the universal relays.

"We came up with the idea on wild cards since some good athletes might miss out on selection with valid reasons," said Mutwii.

Mutwii was speaking upon receiving sponsorship worth Sh 2.2 million from Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and Skyward Express towards the National Cross Country Championships scheduled for Eldoret Sports Club.

Mutwii, who was accompanied by National Cross Country Local Organising Committee chairman Solomon Mutai and AK CEO Susan Kamau, received a Sh1.5 million cheque from KPC Foundation manager Bernice Lemedeket.

Skyward Express social media manager Beatrice Onyala presented a sponsorship worth Sh700,000 that includes 25 return tickets; 15 to AK and 10 top performing athletes at the Nationals.

Team Kenya will be defending the universal relays title and the senior men and women's 10km crowns in Aarhus.