Kenya: Migne - Oliech Must Prove His Worth

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has said that star striker Dennis Oliech will not get an express ticket to the national team unless he proves himself at club level.

Migne, who left Oliech out of his squad for the African Nations Championship (Chan) as well as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, said enough to suggest that the Kenya international will not get any favours based on his widely acclaimed legendary status.

The Frenchman also said that the ongoing training session was "not very important" for a player of Oliech's calibre, and finished off by saying that "he knows where to find him".

"First, he has been injured for the last 15 days, and it wasn't necessary to risk things by naming him in this squad.

"Secondly, it is important for Oliech to prove himself by scoring for his club, not just penalty shootouts. He must show his quality," he said and added: "If I want him say for Afcon, or for the Chan qualifiers, I know where I will find him. But we'll need to have a discussion with him because what I want is quality.

"I would like to discuss his mentality; if he is ready to come back not necessarily as a captain or as a first team player, but maybe as a simple player in the group to give his best in terms of experience and be a good teacher to the youth.

"Only he has the answer to that," he said.

Migne was speaking at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies in Nairobi, where a group 17 local-based players converged for the first training session for Chan on Tuesday morning.

The squad was however devoid of the Gor Mahia trio of Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango and Francis Kahata, who have an assignment today against Western Stima.

Also excused from Tuesday's session were Elvis Nandwa, Bandari duo of Abdallah Hassan and Farouk Shikalo, Kakamega Homeboyz top scorer Allan Wanga and Benard Ochieng, who are based outside Nairobi. The five are expected to link up with the team next week.

The 2017 Most Valuable Player Masoud Juma and former IF Brommapojkarna defender David "Cheche" Ochieng, who are currently unattached, were also part of the morning training session.

According to Migne, the local-based players will hold training sessions once every week in preparation for the Chan 2020 qualifiers, whose kick off dates are yet to be announced.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers:

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari)

Defenders:

Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Elvis Nandwa (Ulinzi Stars), Michael Kibwage (KCB), Bernard Ochieng (Vihiga United)

Midfielders:

Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), John Avire (Sofapaka), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito FC), Whyonne Isuza, Jafari Owiti (AFC Leopards), David Owino (Tusker), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards:

Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz)