Kenya: Terror Threats Put Nyeri, Nanyuki Police on High Alert

Police in Mt Kenya are on high alert following of possible terror attacks at the Kiganjo Police Training College and several churches in Nyeri County.

Security officials have reported "heightened terrorism activities" and County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia on Tuesday told the Nation that several agencies were checking for the sources of the reports and their authenticity.

"There has been heightened terror activity but it has been managed so far," Mr Shisia said.

MONITORING

Police sources said the first report of the threats was received on Saturday, the claim being that several unnamed churches would be ambushed.

As a result, police officers were deployed in large numbers to places of worship around the county.

On Monday night, surveillance and police presence were increase following information about an imminent attack on the Kigango college.

Dozens of patrol units were deployed around the institution and in Nyeri suburbs.

The commissioner said no arrests had been made but that they were following several leads.

"This is a matter we are looking into as we continue to beef up security. Some of the threats are against target key installations such as learning institutions and places of worship. Our officers are doing everything to avert any form of attack," Mr Shisia said.

STUDENT ARREST

News of the threats came days after a student was arrested after he was found with bomb-like objects near Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

Bruce Ndegwa, who has been remanded for seven days, had unidentified electronic devices strapped to his stomach, waist and chest.

The hospitality student at Nyeri National Polytechnic claimed the objects were muscle toners but detectives believed they may have been modified electrical parts of an improvised explosive device.

LAIKIPIA

In Nanyuki town, Laikipia County, police have heightened patrols following reports of a terror threat on an unspecified location.

County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki confirmed this but declined to give details.

"There have been threats. Some are rumours but we are taking them very seriously. Investigations are ongoing into the information which we have received," Mr Musyoki said.

This is not the first time that Nyeri and Nanyuki have faced threats of terrorism.

In June 2018, students of Kenya Medical Training College, Nyeri campus, fled from their hostels due to terror threats as police camped at the institution for two weeks.

The officers questioned students and also guarded Nyeri County Referral Hospital.