19 February 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: TSC Deregisters 11 Teachers Over Misconduct

By Ouma Wanzala

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has banned 29 teachers from working over misconduct including sexual relations with students.

Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia, in a public notice, said the teachers will not be allowed to teach in any learning institution across the country for the rest of their lives.

The cases involving the banned teachers were conducted from mid-last year to the end of the year.

The ban on the 29 teachers bring the number of tutors who have been kicked out from the teaching service last year to 151.

Reasons given for their deregistration range from desertion of duty, having sexual relationships with students, insubordination, to negligence.

"It is notified for general information that pursuant to Sections 30 (4) and (5), 23 (2) of the Act: Where the name of a teacher is removed from the register, such a person shall not be reinstated except by direction of the commission," Nancy Macharia, TSC chief executive, said in a notice.

According to the Act, one can only teach after being registered. Institutions that employ unregistered teachers are guilty of an offence and liable to a fine of not less than Sh100, 000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or to both.

In 2016, 22 teachers who had sex with students were banned from the profession, another 126 were deregistered in 2015 over a variety of offences.

