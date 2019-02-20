Kenya: Safaricom Promotion to Create 100 Millionaires in Three Months

Safaricom has launched a multimillion-shilling campaign, which will see the firm reward more than 100 subscribers with Sh1 million cash prizes each.

The Sh250 million promotion, dubbed "Shukrani Kocho Kocho Kenya Nzima", was unveiled Tuesday and targets five million of its customers as the company seeks to boost loyalty.

Safaricom customers will earn 10 entries for every Sh20 top-up and one entry for every Sh20 transacted on M-Pesa.

The firm will then hold weekly draws for each of Kenya's eight regions to reward customers with Sh1 million, Sh1,000 and daily airtime.

"This is the biggest promotion that we have ever done where we will reward more than 100 customers across 47 counties with at least Sh1 million, which means we will have 100 millionaires across the country," said Ms Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom chief customer officer.

Qualifying M-Pesa transactions include sending money, receiving money from a business, transfers from a financial institution to M-Pesa and all Lipa Na M-Pesa transactions.

"It is the trust that our customers have put in us, their feedback and support that's got us to where we are ... We have structured the promotion to represent the diversity of the country by ensuring that we reward a millionaire in each county," said Ms Mulinge during launch of the campaign at a Thika hotel on Tuesday.

At the grand finale of the 10-week promotion, Safaricom will reward one winner from each of the 47 counties with Sh1 million.

The "Shukrani Kocho Kocho Kenya Nzima" promotion comes on the back of the "Maisha Ni M-Pesa Tu" campaign held last year that saw seven lucky winners walk away with apartments in Nairobi's Kahawa West estate.