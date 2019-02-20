South Africa: New Press Ombud Pippa Green Expects 'Daunting' Job in Run-Up to Elections

analysis

Respected South African journalist and academic Pippa Green was announced on Tuesday as the new Press Ombud. It will now be Green's job to serve as the arbiter of freedom and fairness over a media industry which has, in recent years, sometimes been accused of falling short of both ideals. And she takes on the role at a particular difficult time: with elections in view, this is the traditional season of stings, smears, honey-traps and fake news.

Well-known industry figure Pippa Green is to serve as South Africa's new Press Ombud - and perhaps the person most surprised by the appointment was Green herself, who says that she never imagined she would be selected.

The three retired judges who chaired the Press Council appointment process, however - Justices Yvonne Mokgoro, Phillip Levinsohn and Bernard Ngoepe - have expressed complete confidence in Green as the right pick for the job.

Judge Mokgoro cited Green's "extensive news media and academic experience, her commitment to freedom of expression, media ethics and journalistic standards as well as her high profile in the industry" as qualifying her to "maintain the confidence of both the industry and the public in the credibility and authority of the...