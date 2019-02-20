Africa: Armed Thugs Kill Somali National in South Africa

Armed South African thugs have killed a Somali national, the latest in a string of xenophobic attacks against Somali business community in South Africa.

The victims who was identified as Yusuf Mohamed Ibrahim has been killed last night night after gunmen raided his business premise in Port Elizabeth, according to a colleague.

Xenophobia attacks against foreign nationals in South African have been rampant in recent months.

Over 1,900 business people have been killed and seriously injured since 2008.

Somali community in the country has accused South African government of not taking a proper action in defending their rights and often let perpetrators walk free.