South Africa: SA Christian Body Calls Attacks On Bushiri's Church 'Highest Level of Witchcraft

Photo: SABC/Youtube

Prophet Bushiri appears before CRL hearings (file photo).

The Christians of South Africa (Cosa) organisation has condemned attacks Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, saying it's the highest level of witchcraft.

"Prophet Bushiri is amongst numerous men in this country who have been accused of soliciting sexual favours. Attacking the ECG church based on those allegations is the highest level of witchcraft which only God can heal," Cosa president Pastor Derick Mosoana told the South Africa media on Tuesday.

"Pastor Phoswa of Rivers of Living Waters, under the leadership of Bishop Zondo, was at some point a victim to smear campaign and was later cleared. Cosa is concerned by the growing level of rehearsed allegations against pastors in South Africa."

Mosoana said the ongoing "smear campaign" against Bushiri is a wake-up call to men of the cloth and churches in South Africa.

Civil rights movement #NotInMyName on Sunday criticised Bushiri, accusing him of taking advantage of several women within his highly popular church which has almost one million registered members.

Bushiri's external media relations manager Maynard Manyowa said the charismatic preacher has taken the accusations very seriously and has dispatched emissaries to "engage #NotInMyName directly, and to clear the air on the matter".

Manyowa said the allegations cannot be taken lightly and Bushiri is on record at his church, urging his thousands of followers to respect women in all facets of their lives.