Malawi: Rev Chisi Goes Independent in Mzimba Solola

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) vice president Reverend Precious Chisi has resigned as a senior executive member of the party, and has cited continued muddle of the party's intra-democracy as the chief reason.

Chisi was one of the few that stuck to AFORD president Enock Chihana team when Karonga Central Constituency legislator Frank Mwenifumbo fought them for the once-mighty party presidency.

According to Chisi, great meditation, consultation and reflection made him re-think his plan to stand on AFORD ticket.

He said two weeks prior to the submission of his nomination papers for Mzimba Solola Constituency, he consulted with his electorate from different levels to reach his decision.

"You see as a politician--and in my regard as aspiring MP--I need to hear what the constituents are saying. People were confused with the divisions over the presidency much as they loved the party. My heart followed their decisions," Chisi told Nyasa Times on Tuesday.

But he was not clear whether or not he had dumped AFORD completely.

"I've resigned as an AFORD executive member for the good of my constituents. What matters to me now are my people," he insisted.

Since 2016, Chisi is said to have been instrumental in a number of development projects including roofing of dilapidated school blocks, according to some constituents.

He seems to be the incumbent's strong contender as the latter--Jacob Hara--has been embroiled in issues of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) embezzlement throughout his term.