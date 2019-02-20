Malawi: UTM Official Gets Court Bail

UTM Party deputy national security director Arthur Bito, who was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) stringer George Banda after he reportedly mistook him for a governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member has been granted bail by Blantyre Magistrate Court.

The incident happened on February 6 when UTM president Saulos Chilima went to Comesa Hall in Blantyre to present his presidential nomination forms.

The UTM Party, through Chilima, apologised to the media fraternity afterwards.

Kondwani Kumitengo, lawyer for the UTM security officer confirmed to Nyasa Times that

Bito has been released on bail with a K20 000 bond and was told to report to Lilongwe Police station on Thursdays.

Despite swiftly arrested Bito, the ruling DPP rough necks who have been terrorising political opponents remain scot free.