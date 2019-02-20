Rwanda: Zlatko Delighted By Winning Start at APR

Newly appointed APR FC coach Zlatko Krmpotić expressed his delight after winning his first match in charge of the military side. APR beat Amagaju 2-1 in the national football league on Monday at Nyagisenyi Stadium in Nyamagabe.

Goals from striker Lague Byiringiro and midfielder Imran Nshimiyimana were enough to earn the champions maximum points while their opponents, who are bottom of the league table, got a consolation goal through Tresor Ndikumana.

It was the first competitive game for the 61-year-old Serbian national who was signed by APR FC this month for a one-year tenure.

The win gave APR a four point lead above second-placed Mukura who were yet to play against Sunrise by press time.

"I have only been here for a few days and I am happy that we won our first competitive game," Zlatko Krmpotić said before adding that the team needs to work on pressing their opponents more.

Meanwhile, SC Kiyovu will host Kirehe at Mumena stadium on Wednesday.

In other matches played on Monday, Espoir humbled relegation battling side Gicumbi 5-1 in Rusizi District to leapfrog AS Kigali to seventh position with 23 points.

AS Kigali dropped to eight position following a slim 1-0 loss to hosts Musanze.