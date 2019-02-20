20 February 2019

South Africa: 8 Debutants for Proteas in First Youth Test

Cape Town — The South Africa U-19s selected eight new caps for their opening Youth Test match against India at the St Xavier's College Cricket Ground in Trivandrum, Kerala.

New captain Matthew Montgomery won the toss and decided to bat first.

The other new faces are Jonathan Bird, Andile Mogakane, Bonga Makaka and Bryce Parsons among the batsmen, wicketkeeper Luke Beaufort and fast bowlers Lifa Ntanzi and Marco Jansen.

Achille Cloete, Kgaudise Molefe and Thamsanqa Kumalo are the only players left over from last year's Test series against England.

South Africa under-19s squad:

Matthew Montgomery (captain, Dolphins), Luke Beaufort (Warriors), Jonathan Bird (Cape Cobras), Achille Cloete (Cape Cobras), Jarred Jardine (Highveld Lions), Marco Jansen (Lions), Thamsanqa Kumalo (Dolphins), Bonga Makaka (Cape Cobras), Andile Mogakane (Dolphins), Kgaudise Molefe (Lions), Lifa Ntanzi (Dolphins), Bryce Parsons (Highveld Lions), Siya Plaatjie (Cape Cobras), Ruan Terblanche (Cape Cobras), Nonelela Yikha (Warriors).

