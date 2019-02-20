20 February 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Hitimana Eyes Medal at IAAF World Cross Country Championships

By Damas Sikubwabo

APR athletic Club runner and half-marathon gold medalist Noel Hitimana says he will be gunning for podium finish at the forthcoming 43rd IAAF World Cross Country Championships slated for March 30 in Denmark.

This follows a morale boosting victory at the annual national athletics competition at Amahoro Stadium.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old won the 2019 annual national athletics competition half marathon after clocking 29 minutes and 39 seconds.

Hitimana told Times Sport that he has started preparations for the 43rd IAAF World Cross Country Championships.

"Winning a medal at the event will be my top priority and my performance at the weekend was a great motivation," he said.

In 2013, Hitimana joined APR athletics club, the same year that he marked his debut at the 9th edition of Kigali Peace Marathon. Unfortunately, it was never an easy start as he finished in the 17th position overall and 7th among Rwandans in the men's half-marathon.

The other athletes that will represent the country at this year's IAAF World Cross Country Championships are Theophile Bigirimana, Felicien Muhitira, Christopher Tuyishimire, and James Sugira.

