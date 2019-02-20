Malawi Introduces Foreign and Diaspora Engagement Policy to Benefit Citizenry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) has launched the Malawi Foreign Policy with the overall aim to inform, guide, and strengthen the conduct of Malawi foreign relations with the international community.

Fabiano presents a copy of the policy to US Ambassador Palmer

Speaking on Monday in Lilongwe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emmanuel Fabiano described the policy as highlighting strategic national interests in engaging the international community in five priority areas of sovereignty and territorial Integrity, sustainable development, peace and security, Democratic Governance and Human rights and Environment Management and climate change.

"While pursuing sustainable development, the policy reaffirms Malawi strong commitment to mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, regional and global peace and security" Fabiano said.

The minister also introduced the first ever Malawi Diaspora Engagement Policy which seeks to establish a mutually beneficial relationship between Malawi and her diaspora, with the underlying goal of mainstreaming and empowering Malawians abroad to effectively make significant and effective contribution to the country.

"This policy is a response to the urgent need to harness the potential of the diaspora and integrate the diaspora initiatives into the national development policies through a formal and institutionalized platform," said Fabiano.

Fabiano also launched the Diaspora portal which is a website aimed at promoting dialogue and action for the development of the international community providing a platform where they will be able to register and access correct information and receive assistance when needed.

United States Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer said it is a great idea to have these networks available and the portal will be useful to Malawians abroad.