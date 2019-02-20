Zimbabwe: NetOne Mum On Dynamos

NETONE, who were the principal sponsors of Dynamos last year, have said they will not comment on reports that their partnership with the Glamour Boys is now on the rocks.

DeMbare were one of the Big Three clubs, including CAPS United and Highlanders, who were roped in by NetOne in a deal in which the company paid the salaries of the players and coaching staff.

NetOne also went on to bankroll Chapungu and Black Rhinos.

However, while the sponsors have activated their sponsorship of CAPS United and Highlanders, by paying the January salaries of the two teams' players and coaches, they are yet to commit to an extension of the relationship with the Glamour Boys.

There are complications in the DeMbare camp with CBZ Bank, who are owed a substantial amount by the Harare giants, ready to pounce on any income coming into the club's coffers.

NetOne executive director, marketing communications, Eldrette Shereni said it was still early days to comment on the matter.

"We are not yet giving comments on that. It's a matter under consideration, so I am not at liberty to comment on that matter," said Shereni.

She also could not give details about their position on CAPS United and Highlanders.

"On all the soccer (teams), it's still early days for us to comment on the matter," said Shereni. CBZ Bank petitioned the High Court seeking an order to garnish all the club's revenue streams after they failed to settle a $247 505 debt.

Dynamos had one of their worst season last year, fighting to avoid relegation, and would need all the financial support they can get to complement their rebuilding exercise.

Coach Lloyd Chigowe has been working on building a competitive side and is hoping to restore the good old days at DeMbare.