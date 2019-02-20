Zimbabwe: Zim Cricket Make Changes

Zimbabwe Cricket have retained Hamilton Masakadza as Chevrons captain, for all three formats of the game, while Dilip Chouhan comes in as the team manager.

Chouhan will take charge of the Zimbabwe A and the Under-19 team as well. Peter Moor was named vice-captain. He is regarded by many as a future captain of the team.

"Following resolutions by the Zimbabwe Cricket Board of Directors at its last meeting, we are pleased to make the following announcements:

1 Hamilton Masakadza has been appointed as the Zimbabwe senior men's national cricket team captain for all three formats of the game for the 2019/20 season.

2 Peter Joseph Moor has been appointed as the Zimbabwe senior men's national cricket team vice-captain for all three formats of the game for the 2019/20 season.

3 Dilip Chouhan has been appointed as the Zimbabwe men's national cricket teams manager. He will be in charge of Zimbabwe A and Zimbabwe Under-19 national teams.

4 Walter Chawaguta, Prosper Utseya and Kenyon Ziehl have been confirmed as substantive members of the Zimbabwe National Selection Panel. Chawaguta remains the convenor of selectors.

The appointments are with immediate effect," ZC said in a statement.

Masakadza, skippered the side late last year on tour of South Africa and Bangladesh when the then captain Graeme Cremer was out due to a knee injury. Zimbabwe had been scheduled to play a Test and three ODIs in India in March according to the Future Tours Programme.

However, this looks unlikely as India host Australia in a limited overs series until mid-March, and then the Indian Premier League T20 competition starts 10 days later on March 23.