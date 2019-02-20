18 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: FNB, ABSA Close Bosasa Bank Accounts

Photo: Bosasa
Bosasa logo

First National Bank (FNB) and Absa have informed beleaguered facilities management group Bosasa that their bank accounts will be closed.

News24 has independently confirmed that FNB, the controversial group's long-time banker, is severing ties with the company led by CEO Gavin Watson.

Absa is also cutting ties with the group, including the family trust account of former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi has turned against Watson and Bosasa, now trading as African Global Operations, and has testified about the company's alleged decade of state capture before the Zondo Commission.

eNCA is reporting that the banks' decision has caused Bosasa to go into voluntary liquidation, meaning 4 500 employees will lose their jobs.

This is a developing story.

News24

