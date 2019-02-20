South Africa: 3 Suspects Linked to Multiple Crimes Killed During Shootout With Police in Kempton Park

Three suspects believed to be linked to various crimes were on Monday killed during a shootout with the police in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

This was after a joint intelligence-driven operation by the police's K9 unit, the Hawks' organised crime unit, the saturation unit of Gauteng traffic police and Tracker was conducted between 11:00 and 12:00.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, preliminary information has revealed that a white Audi A7 that was hijacked last week in the area was spotted as it allegedly headed to a planned armed robbery.

"Police pursued the car until the R25 near Kaalfontein railway station in Kempton Park. The suspects allegedly started shooting at the police who then returned fire, fatally wounding all three suspects," Peters said.

An R5 rifle and a 9mm pistol, both loaded, were recovered by the police on the scene.

Peters said all members who were part of the operation were unharmed, while a woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after the suspects' vehicle collided with hers.

The nature and extent of the victim's injuries are yet to be determined, she added.

"Crime scene management experts and other role players are on the scene since the possibility of the suspects being linked to other crimes cannot be ruled out," said Peters.

