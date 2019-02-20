Uganda: Mamdani's Endless Insults to Colleagues At Makerere

There is a section of Makerere University semi-senior academics whose hysteria with Mahmood Mamdani is difficult to explain.

I have never understood why my friends Dr Josephine Ahikire and Dr Sarah Ssali Nabwire are willing to play accomplice in Mamdani's forgery and insults to colleagues.

Both senior administrators at the university - deputy principal at CHUSS, and dean at School of Women and Gender Studies respectively - these two friends of mine, like prisoners of war, are ready to die chanting Mamdani's greatness.

Using their offices, both have manipulated and shouted down colleagues in senate and college encounters, and sought to frustrate students for Mamdani's interests. They have fabricated reports and minutes, and stolen correspondences for a man who sadly openly despises all local scholars - including these two.

Dr Ssali loves to explain her infatuation as 'saving' [sic] the MISR PhD programme. (But the deliberate refusal to institutionalize it too obviously renders it unsustainable).

On her part, Dr Ahikire, Mamdani's former student, would be forgiven for being under a teacher-student fright-spell. But why not see through this old man gangsterism, uncouthness, and unhealthy ties with President Museveni?

To appreciate Mamdani's burdensomeness, one has to put his personal struggles and breakthroughs in context. The picture that emerges is a conflicted soul, an academic businessman, and consummate deceiver.

This essay is written for these two friends of mine. The struggle for better working conditions for Makerere University staff - both teaching and non-teaching - is real and serious. It should be supported by all who work and see their future at Makerere.

But for the record, since 2010 when Mamdani rejoined Makerere, the university has had five serious industrial sit-downs, but Mamdani's MISR has not participated in any. Mamdani sees no value in these struggles since he does not belong to Makerere.

Like thieves, we would close the reception entrance door, blind all windows to disguise our continued activity amidst an industrial action. One time, a Marxist-leaning colleague queried MISR's deceptiveness, and the director went bonkers.

Keen to exploit Makerere University legacy to attract donor money, Mamdani, ironically, does not see himself as part of Makerere. But this aloofness and arrogance has a recent history - of a son who falls in things, and quickly forgets the plight of his parents.

Mahmood Mamdani loves to tell the story about how, as a broke professor at Makerere in the late 1980s, struggled to feed himself. After teaching, he often found himself on an empty stomach and with an empty wallet.

Mamdani narrates that to patch his wallet-holes, every evening after classes, he turned his tired five-seater Suzuki into a taxi in which he crammed six to seven passengers from Wandegeya to Kampala.

After two or three trips, he had enough for cigarette, beer and food. A scholar in a taxi park. Indeed, while Mamdani scrounged around for livelihood, he produced no worthy publication against his name.

By his own admission, most of the work he produced before going to South Africa--a bigger economy--are raw data, untidy and unquotable. His first quotable book - Citizen and Subject - came around this time, which was over twenty years after his PhD.

By this trend, one would imagine Mamdani understood that money and scholarship moved together. He didn't. In 2005, Mamdani returned to Makerere to gloat about his successes. In Scholars in the Marketplace, written in the wake of privatization, he scolds his former colleagues as having become vendors of knowledge, and not scholars.

That they had lost all scholarly credentials and were instead pandering to the market in a quest for food and water. In truth, during this period, the university not only responded to the demands of the market - introducing courses that were on demand such as journalism and environmental management - but also sought to increase its income since government did not have enough.

In 2010, rich and famous - thanks to an address at Columbia University - in an even bigger economy - Mamdani took a holiday job at Makerere. [He is at Makerere on sabbatical!] This time round, he ridiculed colleagues as "native informers," mere "managers of data collection," not scholars.

And with the ongoing industrial action, they are now "regime change intellectuals," seeking to topple President Museveni [and Mamdani by extension].

Interestingly, all these categories suffer a singular problem, they "are not interested in critical scholarship" - as regime-maintenance intellectuals are.

The author is a PhD fellow at Makerere Institute of Social Research.